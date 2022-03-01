Netflix: Choose which of these 5 K-Dramas for all tastes you prefer to see in March 2022

To the delight of K-Drama fans, the streaming giants continue to announce new and exciting premieres from the most diverse genres and for all ages. Fortunately, the year 2022 promises to bring exciting productions made by the best Korean talents in the entertainment industry to the screens. These are the new proposals that Netflix presents in its catalog of options for the month of March.

1. Twenty five, twenty one

Starring young stars Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk, “Twenty Five Twenty One” is a romantic story set in 1998 and revolves around a female fencer named Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin, the eldest son of a family devastated by war. IMF crisis. They both find a new direction and purpose after their dreams have been snatched away. Two people who met when they were 22 and 18 years old and fell in love years later when they were 25 and 21 years old. This K-Drama can be seen on Netflix starting March 19.

2. The inclemencies of love

The Hard Times of Love will appear on Netflix on March 20, showing a stormy romance played by renowned K-Drama actors Park Min-young and Song Kang, who appear together for the first time on screen. It revolves around the work and love lives of the people who work at the Meteorological Administration office of South Korea’s national weather forecast service. Featuring other talented performers like Yoon Park, Yura, Kim Mi Kyung, Yoo Ji In, Bae Myung Jin, and Moon Tae Yoo.

3. Thirty-nine

Starring the famous Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun, Thirty-nine shows in 12 episodes the romantic life, worries and joys of three friends about to turn 40. Since it became known that its production would begin, it generated many expectations among K-Drama fans due to the fame of the three actresses who lead it and the participation of other famous acting stars such as Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng. and Lee Tae Hwan, as male counterparts. It is expected to debut on Netflix on March 24, 2022.

4. Tomorrow

Starring 44-year-old actress Kim Hee Seon alongside 24-year-old Ro Woon, Tomorrow is the adaptation of a popular webtoon called Tomorrow. It shows a fantastic and funny vision of the management office of the Grim Reaper, also known as the Angel of Death, and the employees of the underworld in charge of him. The story begins with a boy who, after suffering an accident, is trapped between two worlds: the humans and spirits, she soon becomes part of the underworld’s crisis management team to save suicidal people. It is expected to debut on Netflix on March 25.

5. Labor Proposal

Business Proposal also known as A Business Proposal, stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong for the first time together on screen as a romantic couple, accompanied by Kim Min Gyu and Seol In Ah. The story begins when Shin Ha Ri poses as one of her millionaire friends on a blind date scheduled by the girl’s parents, her goal is to scare away a candidate they want to marry her. However, things get complicated when she finds out that her date is her boss Kang Tae Moo. The only way out he can think of from this problem is to pretend to be someone else, which makes things more complicated. It has a release date on Netflix scheduled for March 28.