Netflix: check out the streaming releases in April 2021

Netflix finally revealed the list of news for April 2021. There are several new films and series that will arrive on the streaming platform soon for the happiness of subscribers.

Among the series releases, it is worth noting the debut of Sombra e Ossos, Meu Pai and Ouros Vexames and O Paraíso ea Serpente.

In the area of ​​films, Thunder Squad, Cowboy Soul and Amor e Monstros are on the list of novelties.

Check below the complete list of news planned by Netflix for April 2021.

Titles and opening dates may be changed by the company without prior notice.

Netflix Highlights in April 2021

Series

Shadow and Bones (day 23)

In a world destroyed by war, the orphan Alina Starkov discovers that she has extraordinary powers and becomes the target of dark forces.

My Father and Other Shame (day 14)

Paradise and the Serpent (day 2)

Scream, You’re Being Filmed – Season 2 (Day 1)

Luis Miguel: The Series – Season 2 (18th)

The Innocent (day 30)

Films

Thunder Squad (day 9)

Two childhood friends reunite and end up forming a duo of superheroines. One of them creates a formula that gives superpowers to ordinary people.

Cowboy Soul (day 2)

Love and Monsters (day 14)

Radioactive (15th day)

Arrest me if you are Capable (day 1 °)

Escape (no date set)

Voices and Figures (no date set)

Lurking for Evil (undefined date)

Documentaries and Specials

My Love: Six True Love Stories (day 13)

The Greatest Art Theft of All Time (Day 7)

Because you killed me? (day 14)

Headspace: Guide to Better Sleep (day 28)

Life in Color with David Attenborough (22nd)

Stories to Wear (day 1)

Children and family

The Mitchell Family and the Machine Uprising (30th)

Go! Go! Cory Carson – Season 4 (day 27)

Mighty Express – Season 3 (day 13)

Fast and Furious: Asphalt Spies – Season 4 Mexico – (16th)

Family Reunion: Part 3 (day 5)

4 Against the Apocalypse: Happy Apocalypse for You (day 6)

Shrek (no date set)

Shrek 2 (no date set)