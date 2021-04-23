Netflix: check out the releases of the week (23/04 to 29/04)

Netflix: The weekend is just around the corner and you are already thinking about what you are going to watch? So keep reading to stay on top of all the releases coming to Netflix this week!

Between the series, fans of dystopian worlds can already celebrate. That’s because the first season of the series Shadow and Bones is now available in streaming. The story follows the orphan Alina Starkov, who begins to be pursued by evil forces after discovering that she has extraordinary powers.

In the cinematographic universe, the highlight is the horror film Vozes e Vultos, starring Amanda Seyfried. In the plot, the actress plays a woman who moves to a house in the countryside and discovers that the region hides deadly secrets.

Check out the complete list of news on the platform below. Titles and dates may be changed by the company.

Netflix Releases (April 23-29)

Today premieres on Netflix (04/23)

Shadow and Bones (Season 1)

Sing With Me (Season 1)

Tell me when

Coda

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Perfume Imaginary Museum

New series on Netflix

04/24 – Shadows and Bones – The Afterparty

04/26 – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 1)

04/26 – Rainbow High (Season 1)

4/27 – Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 4)

04/27 – Fatma (Season 1)

04/28 – Passionate in the City (Season 1)

04/28 – Sexify (Season 1)

04/28 – Headspace – Guide to Better Sleep (Season 1)

04/29 – Yasuke (Season 1)

04/29 – Fighting Ghosts (Season 1)

New movies on Netflix

4/26 – Nobody’s Fool

4/26 – Slay

28/04 – The Scoundrels

04/29 – The Informant

29/04 – Voices and Figures