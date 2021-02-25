Netflix: check out all streaming releases in March 2021

Netflix finally revealed its list of news for March 2021. There are several new series and movies that will arrive on the streaming platform soon for the happiness of subscribers.

Among the series releases, it is worth noting the debut of Who Killed Sara ?, The Irregulars of Baker Street and The One, all originals from Netflix.

In the area of ​​films, Moxie: When the Girls Go to Fight, Cabras da Peste and Dia do Sim pull the list of news.

Check out the complete list of news below. Titles and release dates may be changed by the company without prior notice.

Netflix highlights in March 2021

Series

Who Killed Sara? (day 24)

After spending 18 years in jail, Álex seeks revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him for the murder of his own sister.

The Baker Street Irregulars (26th)

In 19th century London, a group of misfit young people is working to solve supernatural crimes under the command of Dr. Watson and his mysterious partner Sherlock Holmes.

The One (day 12)

F1: Driving To Live – Season 3 (19th)

Sky Rojo (day19)

Eu Vi: Latin America (day 31)

Films

Pest Goats (18th)

In the style of buddy cop films, but with a Brazilian touch, two police officers (Matheus Nachtergaele and Edmilson Filho) totally incompatible and from different regions of the country are forced to work together to unmask a gang that operates in Ceará and São Paulo.

Sim Day (day 12)

Moxie: When the Girls Fight (day 3)

Inspired by her mother’s rebellious past and a new friendship, a shy teenager publishes an anonymous zine denouncing sexism at school. With Amy Poehler and Hadley Robinson.

The Week of My Life (26th)

Bad Trip (day 26)

The Watchtower (day 5)

Karate Kid: The Moment of Truth (no date set)

Karate Kid 2: The Moment of Truth Continues (no date set)

Karate Kid 3: The Final Challenge (no date set)