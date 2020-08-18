Netflix cancels Patriot Act after six seasons

Throughout its short two years of existence, Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act had become one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

The show immersed itself in the cultural and political landscape of America and deconstructed it through Minhaj’s incredible storytelling ability.

His best quality was to frequently dive into global trends and themes and simplify them. It was just brilliant. Not only was it a comedy, but it was always packed with essential information on topics that people encounter on a daily basis. And he frequently used journalism to do so.

And now, after six seasons on the platform, the show has been canceled and it’s unclear why. Minhaj announced the news Tuesday morning in a tweet.

What career! @patriotact has come to an end. I worked with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and raised with the program. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now is the time to return these displays to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6

– Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

The cancellation came out of nowhere despite. And considering how critically acclaimed the show was, a lot of people had questions.

The internet went into a frenzy after Minhaj posted the news.

Wait, the Patriot Act has been canceled? This is a shame. Hasan was doing something necessary and special, and he spoke with such authority and clarity about the issues that focus on South Asians.

This sucks.

– Soraya Nadia McDonald (@SorayaMcDonald) August 18, 2020

This is some of the worst news ever.

– Alicia Goldstein (@Tiesonthewall) August 18, 2020

they got rid of the wrong patriot act lol

– zach silberberg (for hire) (@zachsilberberg) August 18, 2020

big congratulations to Hasan for all he accomplished in the patriot act. it was a truly groundbreaking comedy show that offered something different than what other current affairs comedy shows were doing. It’s great to see a dark person doing it too. https://t.co/e0E1VAOSvG

– Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 18, 2020

Netflix confirmed the cancellation to Deadline shortly after the news broke, but did not give a reason for it.

The Patriot Act was another foray into the Netflix late-night talk show space that they’ve been trying to break through for years. If the cancellation of this show is any indication, they really have fought to keep things going.

Hopefully, for us though, Minhaj will be able to continue doing the work that he was doing elsewhere at some point. We just have to wait and see until then.

