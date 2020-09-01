Netflix cancela The Big Show Show e Ashley Garcia

This Tuesday (1st), Netflix announced the cancellation of the comedy series The Big Show Show and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. Both productions had only one streaming season.

The Big Show Show, which debuted in April this year, featured Paul Wight in a fictional version of himself. He became known as the WWE Superstar The Big Show for also acting as a professional wrestler.

The cast also featured Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant. The plot bet on very pertinent family conflicts that involved the star and his daughters.

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love (also known as Ashley Garcia’s Expanding Universe) had Paulina Chávez in the lead role of a robotics engineer who drew people’s attention because she was only 15 years old.

After getting a chance to work at a very prestigious company, the girl moves in with her uncle Victor, a professional football player who now serves as a sports coach for high school students. The conflicts between them proved to be very amusing.

The series had its first season divided into two parts, but it apparently did not meet the streaming audience goals.

Good news for fans of both productions is that both had special Christmas episodes filmed while developing their early seasons. That way, in December, most likely, Netflix will make this content available so viewers can say goodbye.



