Netflix Can Open A Platform Called N-Plus For The Promotion Of Its Content

Netflix plans to create a platform called N-Plus to highlight its original content a little more. The plans for the N-Plus were seen thanks to a Netflix customer survey created by the Protocol site.

In that survey, Netflix describes N-Plus as: “N-Plus is an online space where you can find information about Netflix content and everything you love about them.” In the survey, podcast in N-Plus, playlists prepared by users and “How to?” It is stated that the files will be found.

Netflix also provides information on how to prepare a playlist. It is stated that users can gather their favorite TV series and movies together and share them online. Netflix thus aims to increase the number of subscribers. It is stated that people who do not subscribe to the platform can see the trailer of the content in the playlists shared on N-Plus and that the playlists can also be used to listen to music.

According to the survey, Netflix also plans to leverage the N-Plus to decide the future of their productions. It is stated that the feedback collected through N-Plus can also be used when deciding on the contents that are in the planning phase.

While Netflix does not give any concrete information about N-Plus; He reminded that surveys are conducted regularly to get the opinions of their customers. Therefore, it is worth noting that the survey does not guarantee the arrival of N-Plus.