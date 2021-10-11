Netflix: Cade Mistakenly Reveals Number Of Streaming Subscribers In Brazil

Netflix: Unintentionally, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), a federal agency responsible for overseeing and preventing abuses of economic power, ended up revealing the number of Netflix subscribers in the country. According to the faux pas, the streaming giant had 19 million subscriptions here in January 2021.

The information about the leak was released on Monday (11) by the website Notícias da TV, which revealed that it had access to Cade’s document, which ended up being placed in public mode. The data is considered confidential by Netflix, which does not make this type of disclosure, as it considers the protection of details as a commercial strategy. The only mention of this came in 2019, when the company said that Brazil had surpassed the 10 million subscribers mark.

The vehicle explained that the particularity was present in a file of the NEO Association, which represents small pay TV service providers. The entity complains about the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, which could generate a monopoly.

Rebutting the argument that streamings are competitors of pay TV, NEO said that “Netflix, for example, has already been able to gain 19 million subscribers in Brazil alone”. And to support its argument, NEO attached the file in which Netflix revealed the information. The file in question was used in another Cade process and should have been kept confidential, as it was exclusive for the analysis of the federal agency, but it was made publicly available.

About the leak, both Cade and the streaming giant told TV News that they would not comment on the case.

At the end of last year, Netflix revealed that it had surpassed the 200 million subscriber mark worldwide. With the revelation that Brazil had 19 million subscriptions in January, it is possible to calculate that the country came to represent almost 10% of the number of subscriptions worldwide.