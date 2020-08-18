Netflix by Hasan Minhaj cancelado in the ‘Patriot Act’

Titled ‘Act Like a Patriot’ in Portugal, the talk show goes off the air after two years on air

After six seasons on the air, Patriot Act, Hasan Minhaj’s weekly talk show, has been canceled by Netflix. The satirical political commentary program was canceled by the streaming service after two years on air. Critics and viewers mourn the loss of representation in the comedy scene on the platform.

The comedian, commentator and producer announced this Tuesday (18) through Twitter the cancellation of the program, entitled Agir Como Um Patriota em Portugal.

“What a journey”, he wrote on the social network, warning that “Patriot Act is over. I had the opportunity to work with the best writers, producers, researchers and animators in the landscape. My two children were born and raised with the program. Thanks to Netflix and everyone who saw it. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy ”, he joked.

The program had 39 episodes, which commented on relevant issues of political and cultural current affairs at a global level. The most recent episodes, which aired from last June, discussed topics such as the death of George Floyd and racial tension in the United States, developments in the Covid-19 pandemic and the November presidential elections that now see Trump against Biden running for president.

Born in California to an original Muslim family from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, India, Hasan Minhaj became known for his work on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, where he was a correspondent between 2014 and 2018. Patriot Act debuted in 2018 after the speech by comedian and commentator at the White House, at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, where he roast American politicians and the political scene of the moment.

The program, praised by critics and with a strong following, received several awards throughout its duration, including an Emmy and a Peabody Award. There were also several controversies in territories such as Saudi Arabia after the discussion of sensitive topics, and episodes were removed in those countries.

The cancellation of the Patriot Act is yet another sign of Netflix’s difficulties in establishing its talk shows, being one of several programs that did not last more than a few seasons. According to Forbes, the platform measures the need to renew a series or program by comparing production costs with the number of viewers, data that it rarely reveals publicly.

Critics and viewers lament the cancellation of the program due to the “loss of representation” on the platform and in the scenario of political comment using satire, after the comments of the presenter himself, who in several interviews referred to this opportunity as a demonstration of the need for a larger platform for color creators in the various strands of creation.



