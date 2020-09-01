Netflix: bid farewell to Disney and Marvel productions

These are the Disney movies and series that will leave the Netflix catalog as of September 1.

Netflix is ​​recognized for its great variety in its lists of movies and series, which are updated month after month, however, September will be the time to say goodbye to some Disney titles forever, due to the arrival of the Disney + platform.

After Disney announced the arrival of its platform in Latin America, Netflix has had to remove much of its content from the mouse company from its lists, since the licenses of the productions will no longer be available for purchase.

What the famous Walt Disney company seeks is to privatize all its children’s content, including Marvel titles, which already belong to it and will only be available on its new platform.

Some of the titles that left the lists of the most famous streaming platform in the world may return by November since they do not belong to Disney or Marvel, but many of them will not return.

Netflix says goodbye to these stories

Animated stories from Pixar, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney, who will say goodbye to Reed Hastings’ platform, are undoubtedly several of the favorites of the little ones at home.

Ant-Man, Cars, Cars 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, Gore, Up, Thor, The Incredibles, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Avengers and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.

On November 17, Disney + will arrive in Mexico and other Latin American countries, where you can enjoy these and many more titles from the famous children’s company. Do you think Disney + will steal Netflix’s place as the public’s favorite platform? Which production do you think will be the next to come off the Netflix charts?



