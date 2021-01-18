Netflix: Behind the Scenes of Destiny, the Winx Revealed!

Netflix is ​​starting to say a little more about Fate: The Winx Saga! Adapted from the Winx Club, the series will still have intrigues for adults!

“The stronger the emotion, the stronger the magic. So that’s the watchword of the new Netflix series! Fate: The Winx Saga may well bring back fond memories to children of the 2000s …

Because this is an adaptation of the Winx Club that they could watch from 2004! Fairies, magic, and a fight against evil: these were the ingredients of the animated series …

The same ingredients that Netflix will put in place for Fate: The Winx Saga! But the platform unveils a first teaser. The fairies remain, but the series adapts to its fans: the fairies have grown up.

According to the first images, it is therefore to be expected that the world will be a little darker. And necessarily also to intrigues a little more for adults. But the group of six girlfriends remains the same!

They will therefore meet in Alfea, as in the cartoon. In magic school, they will have to strengthen their magic powers… But Netflix will have a lot of surprises in store for the six girlfriends!

NETFLIX UNVEILS THE SCENES OF FATE: THE WINX SAGA!

Between rivalry, love and fights against monsters, the magical world risks being turned upside down … Especially since some fairies do not accept their share of magic, and therefore have to adapt!

This is the case with Bloom, played by Abigail Cowen. Already known on Netflix for playing Dorcas in The New Adventures of Sabrina, the actress may have a tough character …

Because a fairy who does not consider herself normal and finds herself in a school of magic, that changes everything! She will therefore have to rely on Musa, Stella, Flora, Layla and Tecna to get over that …

Fate: the Winx Saga will be released on January 22 on Netflix. The first season has only six episodes… But they will be enough to please those nostalgic for the 2000s!