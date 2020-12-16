Netflix, Background Listening Feature Coming

Would you like to listen to the productions you have watched and liked before, like a radio theater or a podcast? The Netflix Android app offers just that.

Last October, the XDA Developers team reviewed the Netflix APK and revealed that the company was testing the audio-only feature into the mobile app. According to the news of Android Police, this feature was reflected to some users as a server-side update.

As can be understood from the name of the new feature, it is possible to listen to your favorite programs. This feature will be very useful in cases where you cannot look at the screen or you will use it for another job and you encounter problems such as insufficient data package.

There’s voice but no image

Few users who can acquire the feature can see the “Video off” button at the top of the screen in full screen broadcasts. When only the sound mode is activated by pressing this button, there are control buttons and brightness control line on a black screen.

It seems like Netflix has added this feature to its Settings. When you press the Settings button, there are three different options in the menu that appears. These options are always on, headphones and off.

The worldwide update will take a little longer to roll out, as the audio-only feature has been introduced to users very recently. Also, those who want to use this feature need the most up-to-date version of the Netflix Android app.

No stranger to Netflix audio content

Netflix was already investing in radio shows and podcast content. After all, apps such as Spotify and Apple Music were among the companies that Netflix competed with, though not directly. Consequently, the company wants to be strong in this market as well.

Thanks to the new feature, it will be possible to use Netflix with less data. In addition, it will be possible to listen to a program in the background while traveling or working. It is currently unknown when the feature will spread to the rest of the world. What productions would you like to listen to when the feature is activated?



