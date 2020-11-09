Netflix: Aron Piper is back in After You, Chaos in December

On social networks, actor Aron Piper unveiled the first images of “After you, the chaos”, available in December on Netflix!

A tailor-made series, therefore. Whoever plays Ander in the Spanish series Elite, therefore changes register. This time, ile is in the cast of After you, the chaos.

This is a show in which he once again plays a young high school student. But this time his role is significantly different from what he may have played before.

The Netflix series tells the story of Raquel, a teacher who arrives at a new high school haunted by the suspicious death of former teacher Viruca. The life of the young woman is therefore threatened …

ARON PIPER, HERO OF THE “AFTER YOU, CHAOS” SERIES

On the first day of school, the latter received a disturbing anonymous message asking her: “And you, when are you going to die?” »Atmosphere.

Aron Piper thus takes on the role of a bad boy-looking student in Raquel’s class. Which is none other than the main character who is played by Inma Cuesta.

On Instagram, the French Netflix account therefore exclusively shared the first images of the event series. And the first photo is none other than Aron Piper, so.

As a caption, it is therefore written: “We missed Aron Piper, didn’t you? Your new Spanish series “After You Chaos by the Creator of Elite is Coming in December”.

So a mouthwatering teaser. The series of photos collected no less than 250,000 Likes in just a few hours, then.



