Netflix announces Transformers and My Little Pony

Netflix announced on Thursday (25) that it is starting production on two new animated series. The information is that the stories of the Transformers and My Little Pony franchises will be reimagined.

The new Transformers

The streaming platform has announced that the name for the new Hasbro toy cartoon will be Transformers: BotBots. The series will have 20 episodes and will feature Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt as executive producers and showrunners.

With a more humorous footprint, the animation will tell the story of the small and mischievous BotBots, who live in disguise as everyday objects inside a mall and the night adventures around. However, the robots are in danger when one of The Lost Bots ends up being spotted by a mall security guard.

Hasbro toys are in evidence these days. In addition to Netflix, Nickelodeon Animated Studios is also producing an animated Transformers series.

The return of My Little Pony

My Little Pony is another animation that will be reimagined by Netflix. The streaming platform has already announced that a film about ponies will be released in September 2021.

The film will tell the story of the brave young pony Sunny Starscout in the fight to try to unite the world of Equestria, which split after losing its magic. She joins a lost Unicorn named Izzy to take on the scary mission, proving that even small ponies can make a big difference.

The information released shows that the series should function as a sequence of the film’s story, continuing the adventures of Sunny and her friends.