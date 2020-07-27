Netflix Announces The Witcher: Blood Origin

It will be set more than a millennium before the times of Geralt de Rivia: it is confirmed that there will be 6 chapters. Before Geralt of Rivia wields his sword and takes down the world’s most monstrous creatures, the story of Andrzej Sapkoski’s fantasy universe will come to life thanks to a 6-episode miniseries that will premiere on Netflix.

This has been announced by the platform through a press release, where it has revealed that The Witcher: Blood Origin will take place 1,200 years before the time of the warlock.

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

The new series will be filmed in the UK and will narrate “a story lost in time”, nothing more and nothing less than the origin of the first sorcerer “and the events leading to the crucial conjunction of the spheres, when the monster worlds , men and elves merged to become one. ”

Decan de Barra, showrunner of the miniseries

The writer of the novels will serve as creative consultant, while Jason Brown, Sean Daniel from Hivemind, Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko (the latter two from Platige Films) will be executive producers. In addition, The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich will also act as executive producer, while Declan de Barra will be the maximum responsible for the series.

“As a good fantasy fan, I am excited to be able to tell the story of The Witcher: Blood Origin”; Barra has commented. “The first time I read the books on The Wicher I had a question:” According to the creative, he has always been fascinated by “the rise of the elven world really before the cataclysmic arrival of humans and the fall of civilization?”, As well as the flourishing of science, discovery and culture ” before that fall. ” And he wonders “how vast extensions of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only snippets of the true story of a civilization. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the story of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly, it will reveal the forgotten story of the first warlock. ”

Lauran S. Hissrick, for him part, has expressed her enthusiasm for being able to collaborate with Declan de Barra and the Netflix team. “It is an exciting challenge to explore and expand the universe of The Witcher created by Andrzej Sapkowski.” The writer has expressed his hope that this new adventure will attract more readers to the books. “It is exciting to see that the world of The Witcher, as planned from the beginning, is expanding.



