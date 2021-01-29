Netflix announces the cast of the long-awaited series

At last! The Netflix streaming platform has revealed who are the celebrities who will be in the series “The Sandman”.

The year 2021 has left Netflix fans very excited and that is why the streaming platform gave a preview of the long-awaited series “The Sandman”, announcing the cast of this series based on the comic created by Neil Gaiman.

We remember that the platform has had in its catalog important projects that have undoubtedly caused a sensation on social networks and to start this year on the right foot, it revealed who will be the celebrities who are part of the project.

And the cast that will give life to the mythical characters of the series “The Sandman” is the renowned actor Tom Sturridge, he will be in charge of being the protagonist of the series and will have the role of “Dream” also known as Morpheus.

The cast of the series “The Sandman” revealed

The revelations were made by Entertainment Weekly, where they announced that actress Gwendoline Christie, who was part of the series “Game of Thrones” for her character Brienne, will have the role of Lucifer, the monarch of hell.

Similarly, actress Vivienne Acheampong, who caused a sensation for appearing in “The Witches”, will have the character of the librarian from the dimension “The Dreaming” and will also be the close person of Morpheus.

While Robert Boyd Holbrook will have the character Corinth, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain and Asim Chaudhry will be Abel. They are some of the characters that have been revealed.

At the moment in Somagnews we will continue to give you all the details of the long-awaited series “The Sandman”, because through a statement, Netflix has revealed that it will give more information about the project, which has fans excited.