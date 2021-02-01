Netflix announces Sonic animated series The Hedgehog

Netflix announced on Monday (1) an animated series derived from the famous Sonic the Hedgehog game franchise called Sonic Prime.

Previously, at the end of last year, streaming published, on its Twitter account, a post that revealed the arrival of the novelty on the platform. However, the tweet was quickly deleted.

However, the month of February begins with the confirmation of this news by the company, which will produce the series in partnership with SEGA, the Japanese developer responsible for the Sonic Team, as well as for the Sonic games.

The production will be an animated adventure of 24 episodes for children and family, and has the famous blue hedgehog as the protagonist. According to the Netflix announcement, the series is “more than a race to save the universe, but a journey of self-discovery and redemption”.

Sonic Prime will be created and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainment, the group responsible for Ben 10, Mutante Rex, Gormiti Nature Unleashed and Big Hero 6.

SEGA started a partnership with WildBrain, from Vancouver, Canada, for the series. The studio will be responsible for the animation of the series. The project will be directed by Dominique Bazay, who has worked at Greenhouse Academy, also on Netflix, as a producer.

Sonic the Hedgehog is an icon of world entertainment that has captivated audiences since its launch in 1991. With more than 1.14 billion games sold, its licensed characters and a movie linked to the product catalog, Sonic continues to be successful with the public around the world.

The series will not have its plot or universe related to the live-action released in 2020, according to those responsible for the project. The character, however, is expected to appear in a film sequence scheduled for next year.

Sonic Prime is predicted for 2022. So don’t miss the animated series by one of the most loved characters from games on Netflix!