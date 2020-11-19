Netflix Announces Six New Cast Members for New Series

The live action of the Cowboy Bebop anime is taking on more and more form. Netflix has announced six new additions to the series’ cast.

Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Rachel House, Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande join the members previously announced by streaming, John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.

The new Netlix production is an adaptation of the 1998 anime and is described as a story inspired by the gang of bounty hunters fleeing their past, while hunting down the most dangerous criminals in the solar system. They will even save the world for the right price.

Stults will be Chalmers, who is said to be the example of a Western lawman. He is also a former codetective of Jet Black (Shakir) in the ISSP Homicide Division.

Tunie will play Ana, owner of a jazz club on Mars. She is practically a mother to Spike (Cho) and a woman you shouldn’t play with.

Park will play Gren, Ana’s right-hand man. He has talent with both his wit and his weapon, and is just as confident in both a dress and a suit.

House will appear as Mao, head of the “Tigres Brancos” family union. Mao is more astute, skilled and deadly than his colleagues.

Truong and Xuande will be Shin and Lin, respectively. They are twin henchmen of the Vicious Syndicate, who despite being afraid of Vicious (Hassell), are loyal to their boss.

Cowboy Bebop was announced in 2018 and had its production started in 2019, however, after an accident on the set with Cho, the recordings were interrupted. Now, following safety protocols, production has been restarted.



