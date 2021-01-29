Netflix announces series premiere date

All fans of the new robbery drama series, Lupine, is preparing to premiere its 5 remaining episodes, this has been confirmed by the Netflix platform.

The popular Netflix platform series Lupine has become a big and somewhat surprising success for the streamer, with 70 million homes projected to watch since its launch on January 8.

Lupine focuses on Assane Diop (Omat Sy), whose childhood was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he did not commit. Twenty-five years later, Assane will use “Arsène Lupine, Gentleman Burglar” as inspiration to avenge his father.

The show became the first French series to make Netflix’s top ten list in the US and has been ranked number one in several territories.

The Netflix platform has confirmed that for this summer (June to September 2021), the remaining 5 episodes of the first season of Lupine will be released.

The second half of the first season, which ends with great suspense, is directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gélin (Love at Second Sight). It also has five episodes.