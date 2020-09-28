Netflix announces Resident Evil animated series

Netflix is ​​planning more than just a live action series for Resident Evil. The online content platform announced that the animated series named “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” will meet with the audience in 2021.

It is still unclear what enemies will be seen in these series other than zombies. However, it is stated that the iconic characters Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy will be at the center of the story. In the published trailer, Claire investigates the chemical obsession with a fear, while Leon is seen rescuing an unknown person.

Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi will produce and supervise the series. Established animation studio TMS Entertainment will also be one of the producers of the series. The animation will be produced by Quebico, directed by Resident Evil: Vendetta’s producer Kei Miyamoto.

This new series is part of Capcom’s 25th anniversary project to highlight Resident Evil more. Netflix also shows that its interest in game-based content continues with the Resident Evil animation series.



