Netflix announces possible replacements for La Casa de Papel; check out!

Netflix: Similar series with La Casa de Papel? It’s for now! On Thursday (15), Netflix announced a wave of new Spanish audiovisual productions. The streaming giant will produce 3 new series, 2 original films and 2 reality shows that are set or have teams of professionals from the Mediterranean country.

The company’s expectation is to create successes like La Casa de Papel. Considered one of the biggest recent hits in the non-English language, the series is set to earn its 5th and final season in 2021.

Below are the candidates for substitutes for dramatic production on bank robbers.

Spanish series on Netflix

One of the series is Intimidad, which was created by Verónica Fernandes and Laura Sarmiento and will be directed by Jorge Torregrossa, Ben Gutteridge, Marta Font and Koldo Almandoz. “The leak of a sex video by a promising politician serves as a catalyst for the story of four women treading the fine line between public and private life,” says the official synopsis.

Also underway is the production of Baruca, an action series that was created by Victor Sierra and Xosé Morais, and which is directed by Óscar Pedraza. The story takes place in a psychiatric prison where Simón Lago, a serial killer who is being hunted by a group of armed men, is being held.

Si Lo Hubiera Sabido is a creation by Turkish screenwriter Ece Yörenç that was adapted by Irma Correa, a Spanish actress and writer. The plot touches on the life of Emma, ​​a 30-year-old woman who is unhappy with her 10-year relationship and feels that her life has lost its meaning. After a temporal failure, the young woman goes back in time and is trapped in the body of a 20-year-old, which allows her to reevaluate her trajectory.

Spanish Movies on Netflix

One of Netflix’s next Spanish films will be Via Mi Ventana. The feature film will have a teenage style and is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Venezuelan writer Ariana Godoy.

“Raquel has been crazy about neighbor Ares for a long time. She watches him from a distance, but never spoke to him. Will it match? ”Says the official storyline.

The other film in production is Eres tú. It is a romantic comedy written by Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor. The story tells the life of Javier, who discovers at age 16 that he can see his romantic future by kissing a person. The situation gets complicated when he ends up kissing his best friend’s girlfriend.

Spanish reality shows on Netflix

Netflix still prepares two Spanish reality shows: Amor com fianza and Georgina. While the first will place 6 couples to prove their honesty and love in an exotic location, the second will follow the life of Georgina Rodriguez, Instagram star and wife of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the details released, there is still no forecast of when the productions will reach the streaming platform.