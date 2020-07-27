Netflix Announces New Drama The Witcher: Blood Origin

Netflix Announces The Series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher: Blood will be a 6-part series to describe the origins of the first Witcher. As you know, a new production has been announced for The Witcher, which Henry Cavill brought to life and is among the popular productions of the platform. Accordingly, the new series will pass exactly 1,200 years ago from the series we are watching now.

What is known about The Witcher: Blood Origin

Netflix signed The Witcher is among the popular productions of the platform. As such, the producers of the series did not remain idle and rolled up their sleeves for a new Witcher series.

The new series will be screened and filmed under the supervision of the author of The Witcher books. Netflix, which wants to bring the audience to the roots of The Witcher story, will process a different universe with its new mini-series.

The release date and cast of the new series has not been fully finalized. As far as you know, it will pass 1,200 years before the original world of Witcher. We will go down to the origins of the first Witcher in the series in question, as well as watch how humans, elves and monsters of different types interact with each other.

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

The series, which will allow us to descend to the origins in Witcher, at least, of the elves we are accustomed to from the fantastic movies and series, is planned to be shot in England. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra, who are the screenwriters of the original series, will produce the new series.

Andrzej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher series books, will be the consultant of the mini-series.



