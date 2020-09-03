Netflix announces miniseries based on Ayrton Senna’s life

Netflix officially announced today through its channel on YouTube the availability of another title that promises to please especially those who enjoy Formula 1, with the arrival of the drama mini-series Senna.

Expected to be available in 2022, the miniseries will feature 8 episodes and will focus on portraying the intimacy of one of the greatest geniuses of the tracks seen in the world and who had his life tragically interrupted at the San Marino GP, in Imola, Italy at age 34 .

With Gullane production and active participation by the pilot’s family, the series will have sets ranging from the house where the pilot grew up in São Paulo to international locations, taking to a new level the possibility of knowing more about the pilot who has taken Brazil so many times to the podium.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that few know about him. The Senna family is committed to making this project something totally unique and unprecedented. And nobody better than Netflix, which has a global reach, to be our partner in this project “, celebrated Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister.

A project was launched that will leave the whole of Brazil moved: the story behind the national hero and world idol of Formula 1, Ayrton Senna. I am adapting the pilot’s trajectory for an 8-episode drama mini-series scheduled for release in 2022. Let there be heart.



