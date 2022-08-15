Netflix announces “Love, Death + Robots, Volume 4”

Despite a series of recent setbacks, Netflix continues to thrive, and along with it come some of its most popular programs, from which they have managed to get a huge slice of the streaming pie thanks to their sci-fi content. From megahits like Stranger Things to Dark to the TV series Love Death + Robots, which just announced it will have a fourth season, they’ve kept the streaming giant moving.

The announcement that Netflix has just posted on its Twitter account will be welcome news for fans of the anthology series and the continued goodwill of the public. There will be more animated sci-fi stories that fans will be able to immerse themselves in.

The series, created by Miller and Blur Studio (the people who created the mega-popular Sonic the hedgehog films), has 12 Emmy Awards for its stunning talent belt, earning them for all the stories that their various directors and screenwriters have gathered to portray. their various technological landscapes have gone right (or very, very wrong). The first season of the series dominated the 2020 Annie Awards (for animation, not for red-haired orphans) and continues to collect more. The episode “Djibaro” just won an Emmy Award for director Albert Mjolgo. With each episode created by creative teams spanning the world, the series never looks or feels twice (except for the vague possibility that a story like John Scalzi’s “Three Robots” will get a sequel). Seasons 1 and 2 were released in 2019 and 2021, and season 3 was released in 2022. This probably indicates a release date of 2023 or 2024 for the next round of ambitious sci-fi storytelling.

Netflix, after becoming a new player in the block with Orange Is The New Black, has long had a problem canceling its series early on, often after two seasons (sometimes only one). This led to disbelief on the part of fans who never knew whether what they love would get a proper ending or remain hanging in the air.

Part of the reason may have to do with how streaming contracts are made. When something goes beyond the second season, everyone on board has a chance to negotiate a higher salary than in the first two years, while they were just starting out. That’s why a show like Love Death + Robots was such a boon for streamers: this is an anthology, which means that no person/group will get a boost if the series lasts longer than one or two seasons, except for the producers. Tim Miller and David Fincher, maybe.

