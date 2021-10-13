Netflix Announces How Many People Have Watched Squid Game So Far

Netflix made a remarkable statement about Squid Game. Explaining that 111 million users watched this series, the platform stated that it was the best release among Netflix series.

“Squid Game” is one of the most talked about topics in the world lately. Netflix’s South Korean series created an indignation. Both those who watched the series and those who did not, were aware of this production. Internet users from all over the world began to see something from this series wherever they looked. Now, the expected statement about the series has come from Netflix.

Netflix executives, who shared about Squid Game, which was opened on September 17, announced that the series has become the best debut production since the day it was broadcast. Mentioning that this was the best launch ever, the company announced that Squid Game had reached 111 million users as of the night of October 12. The previous holder of the record was Bridgerton, which was watched 82 million times on the 28th day of airing.

Squid Game is on the Top 10 list in around 100 countries

Squid Game, which achieved unprecedented success in a short time like 1 month, has also turned Netflix’s Top 10 lists upside down. So much so that this series has entered the Top 10 list of around 100 countries. In the US, for the first time, a South Korean drama made history by sitting at number one on the Top 10 list. Let’s not forget that Netflix serves around 190 countries.