Netflix announces final season of La Casa de Papel

On Friday (31), Netflix announced the start of filming for Part 5 of the series La Casa de Papel. Starting on August 3, the recordings will be part of the fifth and final season of production – made by Vancouver Media for the streaming platform.

In all, there will be 10 episodes, which will be made in countries like Denmark, Portugal and Spain. The cast already has the confirmations of Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Created for the last year.

The creation and executive production will be under the responsibility of Álex Pina. He declared that this fifth season will be “the most epic and exciting”. In addition, he confessed that the final story was drawn up in almost an entire year.

“We spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band, corner the teacher and reach irreversible situations for many characters. The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and wildest heights, but it is also the most epic and exciting season. ”Álex Pina Creator and executive producer of La Casa de Papel

The cast is still composed of stars such as Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (El Profesor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Monica / Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marsella), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Colonel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga (Gandía).



