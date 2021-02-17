NETFLIX Announces DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Anime

The streaming platform takes over one of the great intellectual properties of the video game and presents this animation series from Valve in a big way.

NETFLIX has announced an animated series based on DOTA, Valve’s popular MOBA series with hundreds of thousands of daily players on Steam: DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. Today’s leading VOD platform has deployed, in collaboration with the Game Newell company, the first advance in the form of a video with Spanish subtitles and confirms the release date: March 25, 2021.

DOTA: Blood of Dragon will arrive at least with texts in our language (in the absence of confirmation of a dubbing) and “will explore the DOTA universe like never before,” Valve has communicated on the occasion of the announcement. The production has the Korean animation team Studio MIT, who will be in charge of giving color and shape to this anime adaptation of one of the most successful PC licenses of the last two decades. We are talking about the studio responsible for works such as The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary and Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, among others.

DOTA: Blood of Dragon, March 25 on NETFLIX; first details of the argument

NETFLIX remains firm in its commitment to strengthen its catalog of anime and series based on video games. As the synopsis reads: “This gripping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a Dragon Knight devoted to exterminating the monsters that plague his world. After encountering an ancient and powerful eldwurm and Mirana, a princess on a secret mission, Davion finds himself involved in far more momentous events than he ever imagined. ”

The premiere, according to the press release issued to the media at dawn this Wednesday, will take place on March 25 from 08:00 (Spanish peninsular time) and will have a number of chapters to be determined; Nor have they transcended details about the estimated projection of the series, if it will be a single season or there will be more in the future.

This is not the only project that NETFLIX has underway related to video games. On the one hand, Castlevania with its three seasons; on the other, Dragon’s Dogma; finally, the other anime in progress based on Tomb Raider.