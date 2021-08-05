Netflix Announces Documentary on SpaceX’s 1st Commercial Flight

Netflix announced this Tuesday (3), its new documentary Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, which will record the first fully civilian mission of SpaceX, space company of Elon Musk. The mission is scheduled for mid-September, and the program promises to provide near real-time coverage of the event.

Netflix’s idea is to document in five episodes the entire training process of these “astronauts” up to the three days they will be in orbit. The first two episodes will be available on September 6, with two more the following week, the 13th. The streaming giant says that if SpaceX keeps the rocket’s launch date for the 15th of the same month, the fifth episode will debut on end of the month, as a kind of feature film giving details of Inspiration4.

The civilian-only mission, which was announced in February by Elon Musk’s company, will be commanded by Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman, who will seize the opportunity to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a health center. child treatment.

Also spending three days orbiting Earth in the Crew Dragon capsule is geoscience professor Sian Proctor, who has twice been a NASA astronaut candidate and will pilot the mission. Hayley Arceneaux, a St. Jude physician and pediatric cancer survivor, will be the first person with a prosthesis to go into space. The team also includes Chris Sembroski, a veteran of the United States Air Force.

On September 14, Netflix will premiere an animation called A StoryBots Space Adventure, the program will explain the fundamentals of SpaceX’s mission, how rockets work, and fun facts about how people sleep and eat in space.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space will be co-produced by Time Studios and directed by Jason Hehir, director of the documentary series The Last Dance, which tells the story of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

space travel

It is worth noting that this will not be the first commercial flight into space. On July 11, Virgin Galactic inaugurated that market, bringing company founder Richard Branson and five other crew members. The following week, Blue Origin and its founder Jeff Bezos took the spacewalk. However, none of these missions entered Earth orbit.