Netflix announces a series about Assassin’s Creed

The streaming platform is preparing a series with real actors and with members of Ubisoft as executive producers.

The assassins creed logo, dyed black and with the Netflix ‘N’ in the middle. A clip of less than ten seconds with which Netflix has published one of the new projects in which it is fully: “Netflix + Assassin’s Creed”. The streaming platform has confirmed that it is “developing a series with real actors from Assassin’s Creed. Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik from Ubisoft as executive producers,” they add in a second message. At the moment it is not known if the project is planned for 2021 or beyond, although the lack of details suggests that it is not a short-term thing.

The announcement has had an undeniable impact. The first tweet has more than 6,600 retweets and 6,000 citations, in addition to 27,300 likes so far. The second is already close to a thousand retweets and has more than 4,000 likes. Among the requests in the comments there is absolutely everything: from those who ask that it be animated type, as in Castlevania, through those who ask that the current story be covered. In general, expectations lie in whether the plot will be interesting.

Netflix and other series and movies inspired by video games

It is not the first time that Netflix has embarked on the adventure of moving different video games from the world of video games to the streaming platform. This is the case of Resident Evil, which will receive a new film and which will also be considered canon. Or the aforementioned Castlevania that has been two seasons of a great high level. On the other hand, The Witcher, which is in the second season, continues to drink from both books and games. And to all this, series such as Hi Score Girl or the documentary High Score, which shows the interest that the most viewed platform of series and movies on demand in the video game world is having.



