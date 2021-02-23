Netflix announced the High School Musical “A Week Away”!

Netflix unveils the teaser of the next High School Musical “A Week Away”! We will let you discover it without delay.

In 2006, viewers discovered the very first High School Musical movie. The first of a 4 opus saga.

A true fashion phenomenon in the 2000s, fans are charmed by the musical genre. The sauce takes and viewers are won over.

In recent years, we have therefore seen the release of new, more modern musicals. And the latter have nothing to envy to great classics like Grease or Dirty Dancing. Eh yes !

The craze around musicals is still going strong. And that Netflix got it right.

It is therefore no surprise that the streaming giant has decided to get started. In fact, the platform has just unveiled the teaser for its new musical.

So we discover the first images of this romantic and very feel good musical. In fact, Netflix’s new production strangely reminds us of the High Schoool Musical saga. Without surprise !

Entitled A Week Away, this new film will surely appeal to young subscribers of the streaming platform. Without surprise ! We invite you to discover its trailer at the end of this article.

But first, let’s focus on what this new musical has in store for us! Note that the film A Week Away, which is scheduled for release on March 26, promises us to have a good time in front of our screens.

NETFLLIX: A WEEK AWAY

Netflix’s new drama A Week Away tells us the story of Will Hawkins. This troubled young teen is played by actor Kevin Quinn. The latter finds himself forced to spend his holidays in a Christian summer camp in order to avoid going to juvenile detention.

You can imagine that the young man does not seem absolutely delighted to spend his school holidays this way. Without surprise ! But this little getaway will hold some surprises for him. Eh yes !

Indeed, Will will meet love in this camp! The young man falls in love with the pretty Avery, played by actress Bailee Madison.

So Netflix subscribers will discover the love story of these two young people. On the program: a beautiful romantic comedy punctuated by songs here and there.

You will understand, the new movie from the streaming giant is a light musical as we like them. You just need to watch the trailer to realize it.

Behind this fiction we find the director Roman White. The latter has worked on music videos for well-known artists. We think of the singer Justin Bieber or Taylor Swift. Just that !

See you on March 26 to discover A Week Away on Netflix! In the meantime, here’s the trailer for the film. Case to be continued.