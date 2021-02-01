Netflix announced new phones with HDR support

While HDR content continues to become more common day by day, Netflix continues to add new ones to the smartphones that offer HDR support so that more and more subscribers can view these content.

In order for HDR content to be displayed, the screen on mobile devices must support this. Therefore, although the number of compatible devices is still low, HDR has become the standard for flagship models today.

Netflix continues to expand HDR support!

After the introduction of new flagships such as Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21, Netflix has renewed the list of devices that offer HDR support. No announcement is made after the list is refreshed.

However, you can see the list of these devices by entering the relevant section on the Netflix Support page. Those who want to watch HDR content must subscribe to Netflix’s Ultra HD plan.

Netflix HDR supported devices list is as follows;

– Samsung Galaxy Fold

– Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

– Samsung Galaxy Note 8

– Samsung Galaxy Note 9

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

– Samsung Galaxy Note 20

– Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

– Samsung Galaxy S9

– Samsung Galaxy S9 +

– Samsung Galaxy S10

– Samsung Galaxy S10 +

– Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

– Samsung Galaxy S10e

– Samsung Galaxy S20

– Samsung Galaxy S20 +

– Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

– Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

– Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

– Sony Xperia 1

– Sony Xperia 1 II

– Sony Xperia 5

– Sony Xperia 5 II

– Sony Xperia XZ Premium

– Sony Xperia XZ1

– Sony Xperia XZ2

– Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

– Sony Xperia XZ3

– TCL 10 5G

– TCL 10 Plus

– TCL 10 Pro

– TCL 10L

– TCL 20 5G

– Xiaomi Mi 9T

– Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

– Xiaomi Mi 10

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

– Xiaomi Redmi K20

– Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

– Razer Phone

– Razer Phone 2

– OPPO Find X2

– OPPO Find X2 Pro

– OPPO Reno 4 Pro

– OnePlus 7

– OnePlus 7 Pro

– OnePlus 7T

– OnePlus 7T Pro

– LG G6

– LG G7

– LG G7 One

– LG Q9 One

– LG X5

– LG V30

– LG V35

– LG V40

– Huawei Mate 10 Pro

– Huawei Mate 20

– Huawei P20

– Huawei P30

– Huawei P30 Pro

– Honor 10

– Honor Play

– Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

– Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

– Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G

– Google Pixel 5

– Asus ROG II

– Asus ROG III

– Asus Zenfone 7