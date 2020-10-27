Netflix and Ubisoft Announce Assassin’s Creed Series

Netflix and Ubisoft announced the Assassin’s Creed series, whose future has been spoken for a while, and released a short promotional video. The series is expected to be the subject of the Ezio trilogy.

Netflix, one of the world’s largest online movie and series streaming services, has officially announced that Ubisoft’s perhaps most popular game series, Assassin’s Creed, will take its place in the Netflix Original library with an adaptation.

Netflix, which has already shown the importance it attaches to game adaptations with Castlevania, Cuphead, two Resident Evil productions and The Witcher, has officially made the announcement with a short promotional video, although it has not shared detailed information about the Assassin’s Creed production.

Netflix’s promotional video for Assassin’s Creed series

Since Assassin’s Creed is a very long game series and it is about different times, it is difficult to predict which Assassin’s Creed game or period the production will refer to, but the visuals in the promotional video strengthen the possibility that the Ezio trilogy will be taken as a reference.

The trilogy that started with Assassin’s Creed 2 in 2009 continued with Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood released in 2010 and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations released in 2011. The voices in the video point directly to Ezio’s Family, one of Jesper Kyd’s official music in Assassin’s Creed 2.

“We are excited to be developing an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix, and we look forward to writing the next epic in the Assassin’s Creed universe,” Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman said on the subject. used the expressions.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring the much-loved rich, multi-layered story (as a series) of Assassin’s Creed,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Netflix Original Series. He expressed his happiness that the epic series will come to Netflix.



