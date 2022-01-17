Netflix And Movistar + Reach An Agreement: The Streaming Platform Will Continue For 5 More Years

Netflix: Movistar and Netflix renew their agreement until 2026: “Fusion customers will be able to continue enjoying the Netflix service simply and quickly”. Netflix will continue in Movistar + for another five years. This has been announced by both parties after reaching an agreement that extends the relationship between the well-known streaming platform and Telefónica’s on-demand television service. All this through a new contract that extends the availability of Netflix on Movistar + until 2026 and that began in 2018. Let us remember that the integration of both platforms was confirmed in December 2018, making one in three Movistar + customers contract the Netflix catalog through the operator.

More series, movies and documentaries until 2026

Thus, since the agreement between Movistar+ and Netflix was confirmed, Movistar+ customers have been able to include Netflix in various promotions of the on-demand television platform, becoming a complete success for both parties, which has led to the agreement being extended now until 2026: “The alliance between the leader in pay television in Spain and the world leader in streaming and Fusion customers will be able to continue enjoying the Netflix service in a simple and fast way”, assure those responsible.

And it is that after the original agreement between both companies, Netflix became the first streaming brand that was incorporated into the Movistar + offer, although others such as Disney + would be added shortly after. Since then, Movistar+ customers can contract Netflix through the different Movistar Fusion options, all through the Movistar+ UHD decoder.

To celebrate the new agreement, Movistar+ and Netflix have launched a campaign in which two flagships of both platforms, La Resistencia by David Broncano and the series La casa de papel, come together in a curious promotional advertisement: “Five more years. This really is La Resistencia”, we can read on the official Spain Twitter account regarding said agreement.