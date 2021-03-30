Netflix and Globo allegedly partnered for dramas

The Brazilian audiovisual market received somewhat interesting news in 2020: Netflix would be interested in producing original novels for its streaming platform and, in a way, competing with the distribution of this type of content with Globoplay.

However, now, according to information from the portal Na Telinha, the streaming giant may be very close to fulfilling your wish. However, it seems that the first production would be negotiated in partnership with Rede Globo, with a financial contribution of US $ 50 million (about R $ 288 million).

Thus, this soap opera, still without any content information exposed, could become one of the most expensive ever made in Brazil. And this, in some way, only proves that Netflix has a great interest in this specific niche of the market.

Netflix and Rede Globo: partnership may be on the way, says website

Also according to Na Telinha, negotiations between the two companies are in advanced stages. Due to Globo’s streaming, Globoplay, both display windows would serve as the initial distribution of the content.

However, so far, both Netflix and Globo have not confirmed any type of action or project between the companies.

In the United States, the broadcast would happen exclusively, given that Globoplay is not a direct competitor in the country. Francisco Santos, vice president of content for the platform for Latin America, would be responsible for commanding the production.

If the new content format is consolidated on Netflix, the expectation is that other soap operas will be produced in the sequence directly for streaming – thus increasing the competitiveness between companies and also fostering the audiovisual market.

It is worth remembering that, until now, Globoplay has not premiered any exclusive soap opera for its streaming service. However, it has been previously announced that the continuation of Verdades Secretas will first arrive on the platform and then be shown on television, becoming the first in the segment.

Let’s wait for more news!