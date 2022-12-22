Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+: These Are The Most Popular Shows in The UK in 2022.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have named the most popular TV series of the year in the UK.

The viewership data was published by audience research organization BARB, which shows how each streaming service performed in the UK in 2022.

Topping the list of the most watched on Netflix is “Harry and Meghan,” a recently released documentary series that chronicles the revelations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Figures show that the first episode was watched by an average of 4.5 million people in the first week after its release on December 8.

This is more than one and a half million more than the premiere of the fifth season of “The Crown”, which gathered 2.8 million viewers earlier this month.

Harry and Meghan beat the competition from other major Netflix releases, including the latest episodes of After Life (4.1 million), Stranger Things (3.9 million) and Bridgeton (3.4 million).

On Amazon Prime, the most popular show of the year was “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”, the first episode of which in September attracted 3.2 million viewers.

The most expensive TV series of all time, “The Rings of Power”, transported viewers to the Second Era of Middle-Earth, after the events that took place thousands of years before “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”.

Meanwhile, on Disney+, the first place was taken by the spin-off “Star Wars” Obi-Wan Kenobi with an audience of 3.1 million people in the first week after its release in May.

The series, which received mixed reviews, tells about the adventures of a Jedi master before the events of the original Star Wars movie.

You can see the most popular shows in the UK below:

1. Harry and Meghan (4.5 m)

2. After life (4.1 m)

3. Stranger things (3.9 m)

4. Bridgerton (3.5 m)

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (3.2 m)

6. Obi-Wan Kenobi (3.1 m)