Netflix: all May 2021 releases in streaming

Netflix revealed on Thursday (22) the list of news in its catalog for May 2021. To the delight of subscribers, the month will be filled with releases long awaited by fans.

Among the series, it is worth noting the arrival of the last part of the 5th season of Lucifer, the second season of the Mexican production Quem Matou Sara? and the debut of The Legacy of Jupiter. As for the films, Woman in the Window, Army of the Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas and the Oxygen terror are among the novelties.

Check below the complete list of news planned by Netflix for May 2021.

Titles and opening dates may be changed by the company without prior notice.

Netflix releases in May 2021

Series on Netflix

Lucifer – Season 2, part 2 (May 28)

Lucifer stars in a memorable return to the land of the living to make peace with Chloe. And he’s been on fire.

The Legacy of Jupiter (May 7)

Who Killed Sara? – 2nd season (May 19)

Love, Death & Robots – Season 2 (May 14)

Ragnarok – Season 2

The Kominsky Method – season 3 (May 28)

Special – Season 2 (May 20)

Movies on Netflix

The Woman at the Window (May 14)

Confined by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors and wants to solve a violent crime that she witnessed from her window. Starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore.

Army of The Dead: Las Vegas Invasion (May 21)

Oxygen (May 12)

Blue Miracle (May 27)

Monster (May 7)

The Divine Baggio (May 26)

Documentaries and specials

Sam’s Children: Madness and Conspiracy (May 5)

The serial killer known as Son of Sam became an obsession for journalist Maury Terry, convinced that the case was related to a satanic sect.

Explaining … money (May 11)

From Africa to the USA: a Gastronomic Day (May 26)

Children and Family

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp – Season 2 (May 21)

Zé Coleta – 2nd season (May 4)

Trouble (May 28)

Anime

Castlevania – season 4 (May 13)

Eden (May 27)