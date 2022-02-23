Netflix: All March 2022 Releases

Netflix released this Wednesday (23) the complete list of films, series, documentaries and anime that should arrive in the catalog in March 2022.

The highlight of the month is the release of the second season of Bridgerton, which will arrive on March 25th for streaming. The new episodes are expected to focus on Anthony Bridgerton and his new love interest Kate Sheffield.

In the world of films, the highlight is the science fiction The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Rfallo and Zoe Zoë Saldaña.

Check out all releases (remembering that dates may change without prior notice from the company).

Netflix releases in March 2022

New series

March 1st

Guardians of Justice

After their leader’s self-destruction, a team of troubled superheroes must confront evil powers in the world and in themselves.

March 2

Salvage rhythm

In Colombia, two dancers from opposite worlds cross each other on and off the dancefloor in the search for success.

March 4th

Noone can know

A woman tries to unravel her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in her small town brings threats and secrets to the surface.

March 8th

Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2)

Alice continues to be successful with her Stars of Love show. The disastrous romance between her and Davide becomes increasingly unpredictable.

March 11

F1: Drive for a Living (Season 4)

Among veterans and newcomers, twenty drivers compete for another dramatic season of Formula 1 fueled by adrenaline.

March 16th

3 ton$: Assault on the Central Bank

In 2005, thieves dug a tunnel to the Central Bank of Brazil in Fortaleza, taking over 160 million reais. This documentary series recounts the historic theft with never-before-seen testimonies.