Netflix: ‘Alien Xmas’ A BEAUTIFUL Christmas Movie

The Netflix platform is a fan of Christmas and that is why they continue to indulge us with more movies, ‘Alien Xmas’ is one of them, do not miss it

The true spirit of Christmas is something that Christmas movies have long been fascinated with, and Netflix’s ‘Alien Xmas’ is no exception. What’s exceptional about the special is that it brings an alien twist to the holiday, courtesy of the Chiodo brothers, who made the 1988 cult classic Killer Clowns from Outer Space.

Don’t be scared that unlike those cheeky circus maniacs, and despite a similar premise of alien invasion in a small town, ‘Alien Xmas’ is extremely kid-friendly.

It lasts just under 45 minutes and the animation style will be instantly familiar to fans of another children’s Christmas classic, as the Chiodo brothers (Stephen, Charles and Edward) did the adorable stop-motion work on the scenes from the North Pole for Jon. Favreau’s Elf. In fact, some vaguely familiar-looking creatures appear here too.

‘Alien Xmas, is based on a children’s book by director Stephen Chiodo. Somagnews brings you a synopsis of this enchanting Netflix movie.

Synopsis of Netflix’s ‘Alien Xmas’

The story unfolds with Santa as the narrator, so even when things get a little dangerous, you know everything is going to be fine in the end.

Animation stalwart Dee Bradley Baker voices the main character, an alien named X whose culture revolves around theft (they are literally called “Klepts”). Their ruthless leader, Z, has focused on Earth as his next target, so X is sent to the North Pole with a robot helper.

X, whose small size has made him the most harassed Klept, hopes this mission will finally earn him some respect. But like Dr. Seuss’s Grinch, once X gets a dose of Christmas cheer, he realizes that giving gifts – the act of kindness and love itself – is more rewarding than any number of things.

Helping X on his journey of self-discovery is Holly (Kaliayh Rhambo), a little elf whose father is working on a new high-tech sleigh for Santa, and whose mother is the elf in charge of the Christmas cubs. Both the sled and the puppies also play an important role in X’s journey.

The ‘Alien Xmas’ message on consumerism may be simple, but that doesn’t make it any less valuable. There are witty moments that keep the movie from feeling too saccharine.

Anyone who has struggled under pressure to put together an elaborate IKEA toy or furniture will laugh when X recoils from the epic list of instructions that accompany the “Gyrotron” (especially the inclusion of a small Allen key).



