Netflix Agenda premiere of the Fate series: The Winx Saga

Ready to meet all of this week’s Netflix releases? Then stay with us here on the Netflix Agenda and find out which movies and series are streaming today (22)!

This week, the highlight is the Fate series: The Winx Saga. Based on the classic cartoon The Winx Club, the series will accompany a young woman in a school of magic where she will discover more about herself and the dangers of the world.

In films, we can quote the title White Tiger, a production that presents the plot of an Indian driver who tries to escape from poverty under challenging circumstances. A great choice for those who like foreign dramas.

Check below the complete list of news on the platform. Titles and dates may change by the company.

See also what arrived on Netflix last week: Agenda Netflix: Zona de Combate movie is the highlight in streaming.

To find out what’s next, see what’s coming in January on Netflix.

Netflix Agenda January 22-28

Today’s Netflix premieres (22)

22/01 – Grandma came out of the closet

22/01 – The White Tiger

01/22 – Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp – Season 2

01/22 – Fate: The Winx Saga

01/22 – Glazed – Season 2

01/22 – The Detective Game – Season 3

New series on Netflix

26/01 – Expresso do Amanhã – Season 2

1/26 – Go on, Dog. Go! – Season 1

01/27 – Painful Friendship – Season 2

27/01 – 50m2 – Season 2

New movies on Netflix

28/01 – A Common Crime

01/28 – June & Kopi