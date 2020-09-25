Netflix Agenda: Nurse Exorcist and 43 titles are published

As usual, the Netflix Agenda board has arrived to introduce you to all the series and movies about to debut on the streaming service this week. So if you’re looking forward to what to watch on Netflix this weekend, stay tuned on our list!

This time, the streaming giant will make 45 new titles available. Among them, we highlight the Korean series Nurse Exorcist, which accompanies a woman who is able to see spirits and who will have to stop them at all costs.

Another highlight is the premiere of the film The Boys in the Band, an original Netflix production based on the eponymous musical from 1968. The cast features Jim Parsons, Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory series.

See also what arrived on Netflix last week: debut of the series Ratched and the film Enola Holmes are highlights.

Check below the complete list of news on the platform. Titles and dates may change by the company.

To find out what’s next, see what’s coming up on Netflix on October!

Netflix schedule from September 25 to October 1

Today premieres (9/25)

Nurse Exorcist (original Korean series)

Half Country Half Hip-Hop (original series)

Little Mighty Bheem – Season 3 (original animation)

Sneakerheads (original series)

A Death in Red (original miniseries)

New series and movies on Netflix

(2020) Explaining: The Power of Vow (original miniseries – 28/09)

(2020) Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (original stand-up – 09/29)

(2020) Scenes from a Homicide: A Neighboring Family (original documentary – 09/30)

(2020) The Boys in the Band (original film – 09/30)

(2018) Every Day (09/30)

(2020) The Worst of Witches – Season 4 (original series – 10/01)

(2015) Alliance of Crime (10/01)

(2017) Blade Runner 2049 (10/01)

(2020) Bom Dia, Verônica (original Brazilian series – 10/01)

(2020) Carmen Sandiego – season 3 (original series – 10/01)

(1992) Cursed Cemetery 2 (10/01)

(2004) Code Lyoko (01/10)

(1999) Echoes from Beyond (01/10)

(2018) Family Wife (10/01)

(2014) Godzilla (10/01)

(2014) Khoobsurat (10/01)

(2015) The U.N.C.L.E. Agent (10/01)

(2020) Oktoberfest: Blood and Beer (original series – 10/01)

(2020) For Your Cause (original film – 10/01)

(2015) Psycho-Pass: The Movie (10/01)

(2004) Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (10/01)

(2018) Sword Art Online: Alicization (01/10)

(2019) The American Game (01/10)

Titles that will return to Netflix

(2012) The Spectacular Spider-Man (30/09)

(1994) 3 Ninjas Counter Attack (01/10)

(1989) Cursed Cemetery (10/01)

(2013) Cold Harbor (10/01)

(1991) Back to Lagoa Azul (01/10)

(2017) Detective Jagga (01/10)

(2016) Gods of Egypt (10/01)

(2011) Hostel 3 (10/01)

(2005) The Hostel (01/10)

(2008) The Dark Knight (01/10)

(2015) The Last Witch Hunter (01/10)

(2012) Professor Heavyweight (10/01)

(2011) Breaking Rules 2 (10/01)

(2010) Salt (10/01)

(2009) Justiceiros Santos II: The Return (01/10)

(2002) Scooby-Doo (01/10)

(2013) It’s Raining Hamburger 2 (10/01)



