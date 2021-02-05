Netflix Agenda: Malcolm & Marie! Details

If your weekend is always packed with series and movies, keep an eye on this edition of the Netflix Agenda, as we will show you all the releases that arrive on Netflix starting today (5)!
In the series universe, the highlight is the series Cidade Invisível, the first series created by Carlos Saldanha. The plot, starring actor Marco Pigossi, unites fantasy and suspense and explores folk elements, such as magical creatures and hidden worlds.
On the film side, we can mention the title Malcolm & Marie, which features Zendaya (Euphoria) and John David Washington in the main roles. In the story, the two make a couple who needs to discuss delicate points of the relationship, bringing up some trauma and difficult situations.
Check below the complete list of news on the platform. Titles and dates may change by the company.
Netflix schedule from January 5 to February 11
Today’s Netflix premieres (5)
02/05 – Malcolm & Marie
05/02 – Hidden Women
02/05 – New Space Order
05/02 – Pole Dance: Dance of Power
02/05 – The Last Paradise
02/05 – Invisible City (Season 1)
02/05 – Hache (Season 2)
New series on Netflix
02/10 – Crime Scene – Mystery and Death at Hotel Cecil (Season 1)
02/11 – Manscheid’s Secrets (Season 1)
New movies on Netflix
07/02 – Acrimônia – She wants revenge
09/02 – The Eternal Son
02/09 – Planet Earth Mission
10/02 – World Reports
10/02 – Heidi and Cokeman’s Journey
02/11 – Red Dot
02/11 – Amor²