Netflix Agenda: Malcolm & Marie! Details

If your weekend is always packed with series and movies, keep an eye on this edition of the Netflix Agenda, as we will show you all the releases that arrive on Netflix starting today (5)!

In the series universe, the highlight is the series Cidade Invisível, the first series created by Carlos Saldanha. The plot, starring actor Marco Pigossi, unites fantasy and suspense and explores folk elements, such as magical creatures and hidden worlds.

On the film side, we can mention the title Malcolm & Marie, which features Zendaya (Euphoria) and John David Washington in the main roles. In the story, the two make a couple who needs to discuss delicate points of the relationship, bringing up some trauma and difficult situations.

Check below the complete list of news on the platform. Titles and dates may change by the company.

See also what arrived on Netflix last week: Amigas Para Semper series and film The Digging come to streaming.

To find out what’s next, see what’s coming in February on Netflix!

Netflix schedule from January 5 to February 11

Today’s Netflix premieres (5)

02/05 – Malcolm & Marie

05/02 – Hidden Women

02/05 – New Space Order

05/02 – Pole Dance: Dance of Power

02/05 – The Last Paradise

02/05 – Invisible City (Season 1)

02/05 – Hache (Season 2)

New series on Netflix

02/10 – Crime Scene – Mystery and Death at Hotel Cecil (Season 1)

02/11 – Manscheid’s Secrets (Season 1)

New movies on Netflix

07/02 – Acrimônia – She wants revenge

09/02 – The Eternal Son

02/09 – Planet Earth Mission

10/02 – World Reports

10/02 – Heidi and Cokeman’s Journey

02/11 – Red Dot

02/11 – Amor²