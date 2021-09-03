Netflix Agenda: La Casa de Papel and The Circle are featured

Another Friday arrived and, with it, another Netflix Agenda! This week, the catalog won 11 more titles, including series, films and documentaries. Check out the highlights!

The highlight of the week is the premiere of the first part of the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. In the new episodes, the group is trapped in the Bank of Spain by its worst enemy: the army. Additionally, the group’s leader, Professor, is captured by Sierra.

For reality show lovers, the service is set to launch the third season of The Circle USA. Host Michelle Buteau returns for new episodes. The streaming promises that this edition should be the biggest ever made of the reality.

Premieres today (03) on Netflix

La Casa de Papel (Part 5, Volume 1)

Diving Club (Season 1)

Shark

How much?

New series

08/09 – The Circle USA (Season 3)

08/09 – Into the Night (2nd Season)

09/08 – PJ Masks – Heroes in Pajamas (3rd season)

New movies

06/09 – Slender Man: Nightmare Without a Face

06/09 – Inspiration4: Star Travel

07/09 – Untold: Federer x Fish

09/08 – JJ+E

09/09 – Amores