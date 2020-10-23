Netflix Agenda: Gambito da Rainha

Want to know what new series and movies are premiering on Netflix this week? So you are in the right place. The Netflix Agenda has arrived once again to present the main releases of the most famous streaming service in the world!

Expectations are high for the premiere of the miniseries O Gambito da Rainha, with actress Anya Taylor-Joy (The New Mutants, Fragmented, Peaky Blinders). The story will follow the trajectory of a brilliant chess player.

Other very interesting highlights are the original Netflix animation On the Way to the Moon, the Barbarians series (also original), the anime The Blood of Zeus, the 8th season of Arrow and the movie Love with a Date.

Check below the complete list of news on the platform. Titles and dates may change by the company.

Netflix Agenda October 23-29

Today’s premieres (23)

(2020) On the Way to the Moon (original animation) (23/10)

(2020) Barbarians (original series) (23/10)

(2018) Creed II (10/23)

(2015) Creed: Born to Fight (10/23)

(2020) Move (original French documentary) (10/23)

(2020) The Queen’s Gambit (original series) (10/23)

(2020) A Suitable Boy (original Indian series) (10/23)

New series and movies on Netflix

(2016) La Gran Ilusión (28/10)

(2017) Lego Ninjago: The Movie (10/25)

(2019) Arrow: season 8 (10/27)

(2020) Chico Bon Bon – O Macaquinho Faz-Tudo: 4th season (original children’s series) (27/10)

(2020) Guillermo Vilas: This Victory Is Yours (original film) (27/10)

(2020) The Blood of Zeus (original anime) (10/27)

(2020) Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (original humorous special) (27/10)

(2017) A Gift for Charlotte (10/27)

(2020) Love with Date (original film) (10/28)

(2018) It won’t work (10/28)

(2020) The Secrets of Saqqara (original film) (10/28)

(2016) Back Door: Lifetime Contract (10/28)

(2020) No Connection (original Polish film) (28/10)

(2020) You Animal! (original film) (10/28)

(2020) The Debt Collector 2 (10/29)



