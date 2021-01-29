Netflix Agenda: Friends Forever series

If your weekend is always packed with series and movies, keep an eye on this edition of the Netflix Agenda, as we will show you all the releases that arrive on Netflix starting today (29)!

In the series universe, the highlight is the series Amigas Para Semper, with the well-known Katherine Heigl, who made Gray’s Anatomy. “Inseparable friends since adolescence, Tully and Kate have always supported each other, in good times and bad,” says the official synopsis of the production on streaming.

As for the films, we can mention the title The Excavation, which features Lily James in the main role. The plot follows a woman who hires an archaeologist to excavate her land. The result? She ends up finding something incredible!

Check below the complete list of news on the platform. Titles and dates may change by the company.

Netflix schedule from January 29 to February 4

Today premieres on Netflix (29)

29/01 – Brooklyn Saints – Passion for Sport (Season 1)

01/29 – Below Zero

29/01 – The Excavation

29/01 – In Search of Ohana

New series on Netflix

02/01 – How To Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

02/01 – Simon (Season 2)

02/01 – Zig & Shark (Season 3)

02/02 – Kid Cosmic (Season 1)

02/02 – Tiffany Haddish (Season 2)

02/02 – Mighty Express (Season 2)

03/02 – Friends Forever (Season 1)

New movies on Netflix

01/02 – Call Me By Your Name

02/01 – Free Fire

01/02 – Challenging Art

02/03 – All My Friends Are Dead

02/03 – The Fever

03/02 – The Mediator

02/04 – Tim Maia