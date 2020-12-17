Netflix activates its new Audio Only mode: How it works

In a current era in which competition between VOD services is maximum – in fact, hybrids such as Pluto TV have even emerged that are free – Netflix, pioneer and queen of VOD content, knows that it must continually reinvent itself without losing its essence. Therefore, it tries to anticipate or at least match the needs of its users.

And this is precisely what it is trying to do with its latest development.

Netflix audio only mode

Imagine watching a series or movie or any Netflix content as if it were a podcast: without images, just listening to its audio, as if you had it in the background on TV and did not count. This is the basis of the new Solo Audio mode, a mode that is used to consume audiovisual content in the background, without looking at the images and only listening to their audio.

Discovered last October by the experts of XDA-Developers in version 7.79.1 of the Netflix app, although in internal test and not functional at that time, the Audio mode seems to be already underway, since as we read In Android Police, several users have been able to test it in version 7.84.1 build 28 35243 of the Netflix app.

This version shows a new ‘Video Off’ button at the top of the full screen video player. When pressed, the audio-only mode is activated, leaving a blank screen that shows all the playback controls, including the scroll bar, forward and backward, speed, etc. Even the brightness slider remains available, even if it doesn’t do much good.

A new Audio Only option has also been seen in the settings. Tapping it opens a pop-up menu that lets you choose between these options:

Always on

Headphones

External speakers

disabled



