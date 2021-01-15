Netflix Acquires Rights to New Thriller “Heart of Stone”

Netflix bought the new film starring Gal Gadot, Skydance’s “Heart of Stone.”

Netflix has won a competitive auction for the worldwide rights to Heart of Stone, the spy thriller developed by Skydance Media starring Gal Gadot.

Tom Harper, who directed The Aeronauts and Wild Rose, will direct a film that aspires to incubate a female-centric franchise with the action and global scale of films like Mission: Impossible and 007.

It’s the second major deal with a streamer this week for a movie of this magnitude generated by Skydance, after Amazon acquired Chris Pratt’s lead, The Tomorrow War.

The deal brings Gadot back to the Netflix fold. The actress, who just opened Wonder Woman 1984 for WarnerMedia, will star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds on Netflix in Red Notice, the heist movie directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

This will be the new Gal Gadot movie on Netflix

Deadline revealed the Skydance Media movie in December, when David Ellison and the Skydance crew signed an eight-figure deal for Gadot to star in Heart of Stone.

The script is by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder, the latter of whom was nominated for an Oscar for Hidden Figures. The film will be produced by Skydance Media’s Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, along with Gadot and his Pilot Wave producing partner, Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

Gal Gadot will next star in Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, and Red Notice is coming this year. She also has Cleopatra, the Patty Jenkins-directed period film that Laeta Kalogridis is writing based on a Gadot story. Paramount acquired that project in a heated bid.

Beyond The Aeronauts and Wild Rose, Harper’s directing credits include the BBC miniseries War & Peace, along with Peaky Blinders, Misfits and This Is England ’86. She also directed the pilot for AMC’s The Son.

Upcoming Skydance films include Paramount’s association with Tom Cruise’s lead Top Gun: Maverick, Michael B. Jordan lead Without Remorse, Snake Eyes, and the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible series.

Skydance and Netflix did The Old Guard and 6 Underground together, and they have the upcoming The Adam Project, directed by Shawn Levy, with Ryan Reynolds.