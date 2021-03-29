Netflix | 70 TV shows and movies that lifted Easter

As with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month.

But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.

Why does Netflix remove content every month

But why are Netflix series and movies removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”

If a series or movie that you like is going to stop being available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or film is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.

Series and Movies that are retired from March 29 to April 4

Although we see some titles for adults, such as American Psycho or the adaptation of Kick-ass (whose rating is +18 years old), this Easter there is a lot of Dreamworks catalog of children’s films, also others for adults and some animes, such as Psycho -pass or a couple of seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh !.

March 29

Until his time came

The China Hustle

March 30

How to Train Your Dragon

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of Vegetables

The forbidden kingdom

Solomon kane

Bottom of the World

Madagascar

Madagascar 2

Madagascar 3: Marching through Europe

Megamind

Invading neighbors

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Bee Movie

Black woman

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc -V

The cat with boots

Mousepolis

Beautiful creatures

The shadow of betrayal

Deliver us from evil

The origin of the guardians

Insidious 2

Pajanimals

Dinotrain

Sid the scientist boy

Space racers

March 31

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Peppa Pig

JingleKids

The penalty

My best friend

Things to do before 18

The mask

Born to be Free

The spy who fell to Earth

A

Mad Max: Highway Wildlings (1979)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

A Legendary Team

Vicky the viking

Eyes Wide Shut

Inuyasha

Psycho-Pass

Crazy Bullet

It’s not another stupid American movie

The Final Trick (The Prestige)

Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer

Marie Antoinette

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Operation Odessa

In the line of fire

The antenna

Out of accounts

The Sniper

Sinister game

Ghostbusters II

What men think

The Giver

One Direction, that’s how we are

April 1

Horror story

Azhar

April 2

Eight Grade

April 3

World war z

April 4

Behind the curtain: Todrick Hall