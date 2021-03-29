Netflix | 70 TV shows and movies that lifted Easter

As with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month.
But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.
Why does Netflix remove content every month
But why are Netflix series and movies removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”
If a series or movie that you like is going to stop being available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or film is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.
Series and Movies that are retired from March 29 to April 4
Although we see some titles for adults, such as American Psycho or the adaptation of Kick-ass (whose rating is +18 years old), this Easter there is a lot of Dreamworks catalog of children’s films, also others for adults and some animes, such as Psycho -pass or a couple of seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh !.
March 29
Until his time came
The China Hustle
March 30
How to Train Your Dragon
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of Vegetables
The forbidden kingdom
Solomon kane
Bottom of the World
Madagascar
Madagascar 2
Madagascar 3: Marching through Europe
Megamind
Invading neighbors
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Bee Movie
Black woman
Yu-Gi-Oh!
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc -V
The cat with boots
Mousepolis
Beautiful creatures
The shadow of betrayal
Deliver us from evil
The origin of the guardians
Insidious 2
Pajanimals
Dinotrain
Sid the scientist boy
Space racers
March 31
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Peppa Pig
JingleKids
The penalty
My best friend
Things to do before 18
The mask
Born to be Free
The spy who fell to Earth
A
Mad Max: Highway Wildlings (1979)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
A Legendary Team
Vicky the viking
Eyes Wide Shut
Inuyasha
Psycho-Pass
Crazy Bullet
It’s not another stupid American movie
The Final Trick (The Prestige)
Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer
Marie Antoinette
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Operation Odessa
In the line of fire
The antenna
Out of accounts
The Sniper
Sinister game
Ghostbusters II
What men think
The Giver
One Direction, that’s how we are
April 1
Horror story
Azhar
April 2
Eight Grade
April 3
World war z
April 4
Behind the curtain: Todrick Hall