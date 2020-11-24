Netflix: 7 Incredible NEW Movies to Watch This Week

Netflix continues to fill its content with new original movies for you to enjoy alone or with your family. Here we tell you what they are

Next week, a wave of new movies will flood Netflix. Every new month features a new lineup of movies on the world’s most popular streaming platform, and December promises plenty of cinematic benefits.

But there are still several movies coming out in November, and that includes this week. Between now and Thursday, seven new movies will be available on Netflix.

Netflix’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

A Yale law student drawn to her Appalachian hometown reflects on her family’s history and her own future.

Hillbilly Elegy stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, and Owen Asztalos. The movie was directed by Ron Howard.

Hillbilly Elegy will be available to stream on Netflix on November 24.

‘Dragons: Rescue Riders’: Holidays in Huttsgalor

Snowfall marks the beginning of Odinyule, the Viking feast of giving. But the crazy weather could cancel the tradition unless the Rescue Riders can get in.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday is an animated film voiced by Noah Kaye Bentley, Brennley Brown, Zach Callison, Nicolas Cantu, and Skai Jackson. The film was directed by Greg Rankin and TJ Sullivan.

‘Dragons: Rescue Riders’: Huttsgalor Holiday will be available to stream on Netflix on November 24.

‘Notes for my son’

Faced with a terminal illness, a woman decides to use her unwavering optimism and sarcastic humor to make sure her 4-year-old son remembers her.

Notes for My Son stars Mónica Antonópulos, Paola Barrientos, Valeria Bertuccelli, Mauricio Dayub, Diego Gentile and Ana Katz. The film was directed by Carlos Sorin.

Notes for My Son will be available to stream on Netflix on November 24.

‘The Christmas Chronicles’: Part Two

Teenager Kate Pierce is reunited with Santa Claus when a troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas for good.

“The Christmas Chronicles”: Part Two stars Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Judah Lewis, Darby Camp, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Julian Dennison. The movie was directed by Chris Columbus.

‘The Christmas Chronicles’: Part Two will be available to stream on Netflix on November 25.

Netflix’s ‘Mosul’

After being rescued by an Iraqi SWAT team from an insurgent assault, a police officer joins the team and is thrown into a world of secrets and incessant and fierce fighting.

‘Mosul’ stars Suhail Dabbach, Adam Bessa, Is’haq Elias, Qutaiba Abdelhaq and Ahmad El Ghanem. The film was directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan.

Mosul will be available to stream on Netflix on November 26.

Netflix’s ‘Fantastic’

a carnival owner in distress must help a prince find three lost princesses.

Fantastic stars Vice Ganda, Richard Gutiérrez and Dingdong Dantes. The film was directed by Barry Arguelles González.

‘Fantastica’ will be available to stream on Netflix on November 26.

‘Unexpectedly yours’

On the eve of her 50th birthday, Patty finds herself drunk and desperate in Cocoy’s arms. It turns out that Cocoy is not only her neighbor, but also her former high school classmate who has always been secretly in love.

Unexpectedly yours stars Robin Padilla, Julia Barretto, Joshua García and Sharon Cuneta. The film was directed by Cathy García-Molina.



