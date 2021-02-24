Netflix | 38 Series and Movies that Disappear This Week

As in all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month, as we see in this week’s premieres.
But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.
Why does Netflix remove content every month
But why are Netflix series and movies removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if they are not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”
If a series or movie that you like is going to stop being available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or film is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.
Series and Movies that are retired from February 22 to 28
Almost 40 contents are saying goodbye these days, very focused on Asian films and a good handful of classics and more modern Hollywood, including the first and most remembered film adaptation of the Addams Family, the first of the Indiana Jones saga , Tim Burton’s dark Dark Shadows, the musical Burlesque with Christina Aguilera or the heartbreaking The Exorcism of Emily Rose:
February 24
The Beale Street blues
February 25
Sings!
The Moon embracing the Sun
February 26
Lucky romance
Money flower
Two cops
Arang and the Magistrate
2 Weeks
Kangchi, The Beginning
Angry Mom
February 27
People you may know
Slither: The Plague
February 28
My honor was called loyalty
The terminal
Move over, this is New York
Sinister
Dark Shadows
Kill Hitler. The Devil’s luck
Zombie camp
Side effects
Blow
Dudley of the Mountain
The Addams Family
Number 9
Made in abyss
THE 92
Emily Rose’s exorcism
Seven souls
Project Almanac
The Mexican
In search of the Lost Ark
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Double betrayal
10,000 B.C.
Blood Diamond
Web of Lies
Burlesque
Lock & Stock