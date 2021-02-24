Netflix | 38 Series and Movies that Disappear This Week

As in all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, movies and documentaries every month, as we see in this week’s premieres.

But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.

Why does Netflix remove content every month

But why are Netflix series and movies removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if they are not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”

If a series or movie that you like is going to stop being available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or film is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.

Series and Movies that are retired from February 22 to 28

Almost 40 contents are saying goodbye these days, very focused on Asian films and a good handful of classics and more modern Hollywood, including the first and most remembered film adaptation of the Addams Family, the first of the Indiana Jones saga , Tim Burton’s dark Dark Shadows, the musical Burlesque with Christina Aguilera or the heartbreaking The Exorcism of Emily Rose:

February 24

The Beale Street blues

February 25

Sings!

The Moon embracing the Sun

February 26

Lucky romance

Money flower

Two cops

Arang and the Magistrate

2 Weeks

Kangchi, The Beginning

Angry Mom

February 27

People you may know

Slither: The Plague

February 28

My honor was called loyalty

The terminal

Move over, this is New York

Sinister

Dark Shadows

Kill Hitler. The Devil’s luck

Zombie camp

Side effects

Blow

Dudley of the Mountain

The Addams Family

Number 9

Made in abyss

THE 92

Emily Rose’s exorcism

Seven souls

Project Almanac

The Mexican

In search of the Lost Ark

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Double betrayal

10,000 B.C.

Blood Diamond

Web of Lies

Burlesque

Lock & Stock