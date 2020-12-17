Netflix: 24 Hours Chrono series is coming to the platform!

Good news for Netflix subscribers! The 24 Heures Chrono series is coming soon to the streaming platform and is delighting fans!

Good news for Netflix subscribers! The 24 Heures Chrono series is coming soon to the streaming platform and is therefore delighting fans!

Once again, Netflix is ​​hitting very, very hard! To start the year 2021 on a high note, fans will be able to rediscover or discover the 24 Heures Chrono series.

Here is what the video reveals to us on the Instagram account of Netflix France: “Jack Baeur has a message for you. “Appears on a black screen. Then the actor appears and says: “Hello France! I am Kiefer Sutherland. And I’m very happy to be able to tell you that after 20 years 24H Chrono will be available on Netflix France from January 1, 2021. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years already. It has been one of the proudest things in my life playing Jack Bauer. ”

“For those who have seen the series before, I hope you can enjoy it again. And for those who had yet to see the series at the time, now is the time. I hope you enjoy. I wish you a very happy New Year’s Eve. Be well and see you soon. »He concludes.

New buzz for fans of the 24 Heures Chrono series! “Kiefer Sutherland has something to tell you. »Comments Netflix in his post.

Shock! In a few hours, the video has already accumulated more than 150,000 views.

In comments, the fans are delighted! “Rolala best news of 2020 and best series ever. “Or” Too coooooool !! I have never been able to see her before, I will enjoy January 2021 😁 “; “Well yeah Netflix”, …

